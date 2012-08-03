Aug 3 Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company which also runs a brokerage firm, said on Friday it is still not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc , a top market maker.

Vanguard first said it had stopped trading via Knight on Thursday after Knight suffered a trading glitch which wiped out $440 million of its capital. (Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)