Aug 3 Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual
fund company and the operator of a brokerage firm, said on
Friday that it was still not routing orders through Knight
Capital Group Inc, a top market maker.
Vanguard first said it had stopped trading through Knight on
Thursday after the market maker suffered a trading glitch which
wiped out $440 million of its capital. "That is still the case,"
Vanguard spokesman David Hoffman said on Friday.
In the second quarter, Vanguard's brokerage services unit
sent Knight 26.2 percent of its non-directed trades for New York
Stock Exchange-listed stocks and 24.8 percent for Nasdaq-listed
shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Vanguard's other top trading partners in the quarter were
Citadel Derivatives Group and units of Citigroup Inc and
UBS AG.
Customers have been fleeing Knight after a glitch in the
firm's trading software on Wednesday flooded the New York Stock
Exchange with unintended orders for dozens of stocks. That
boosted some shares by more than 100 percent and left Knight,
the largest U.S. retail market maker, with huge losses.
