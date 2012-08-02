Aug 2 Knight Capital Group Inc is in talks with Silver Lake Partners-backed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC about a possible deal or capital infusion, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Thursday.

Knight Capital said on Thursday that is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of its capital.

Knight wasn't immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)