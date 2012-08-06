NEW YORK Aug 6 Knight Capital Group's
market-making volume picked up on Monday following last week's
software errors that almost brought the company down, Thomson
Reuters AutEx data showed.
Knight's share of trading in Apple Inc shares
bounced back to 19.4 percent in late morning trading, roughly in
line with the daily average of 20 percent this year to last
Tuesday.
Just 1 percent of Apple's volume went through Knight last
Wednesday after a software glitch triggered unintended trades in
dozens of issues at the open, forcing the market maker to ask
its clients to redirect their orders and leaving Knight with a
massive loss.
Volume also came back in the Nasdaq 100 tracking
exchange-traded fund, to about 9.2 percent of the total.
The daily average this year to Tuesday was 13.3 percent, and
last Wednesday's volume share at Knight fell to 2.3 percent.
However, some of the highest daily volume issues were still
trailing their average by wide margins.
Knight accounted for roughly 2 percent of trading on the
SPDR Select Sector Financial ETF on Monday morning, down
from a daily average to July 31 of 13.8 percent, Thomson Reuters
AutEx data showed.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)