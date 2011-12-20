(Follows Alerts)
Dec 20 Electronic trader Knight Capital
Group said it will team up with GreenCrest Capital
Management to increase its ability to offer access to the
booming trade of private company shares on the secondary
markets.
Jersey City, New Jersey-based Knight said GreenCrest will
provide potential traders with research on leading private
companies.
"We see tremendous potential in the secondary direct market,
and in speaking with our clients, know that there is great
interest in the opportunities this alliance will present," said
Bill Kelly, who heads Knight's equity capital markets group.
Secondary markets have soared in popularity recently, with
investors looking for a piece of action in private companies
like Facebook and Twitter.
SecondMarket Inc is the leading player in the market for
private company stock.
Knight Capital's shares closed at $11.31 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)