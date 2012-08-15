BRIEF-Petrobras and Foro Energy announce extension of technology cooperation agreement
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
(Corrects to clarify that the company's name is Knightsbridge Tankers, not Vlccf)
Aug 15 Aug 15 Knightsbridge Tankers Ltd : * Second quarter 2012 and six months results * Q2 loss per share $0.13
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.