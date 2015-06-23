By Nishant Kumar
| MONACO, June 23
MONACO, June 23 European investor Knight Vinke
will start a new fund in September to open its activist hedge
fund strategy to investors looking for daily liquidity and
smaller minimum investment, founder Eric Knight said on Tuesday.
Previously, the firm was open to a small group of
institutions putting $100 million or more each into its $1.1
billion fund.
Activist investors aim to make money by buying shares of
companies and then pushing them to change their strategy. This
can include raising their dividend, a share buyback, spinning
off a division, or an outright sale of company.
Although a tiny part of the $3 trillion hedge fund industry,
the often vocal criticism of management by activists attracts
publicity and can improve share price performance.
"It's a model which is attracting a lot of attention because
of the noise which you hear in the U.S. about activist
investors," Knight said in an interview.
Assets managed by activist hedge funds have surged six-fold
in the last 10 years to $120 billion, according to a study by
the Alternative Investment Management Association.
"Many of the investors are now looking at Europe as the next
frontier," Knight, who unveiled his plans to investors on
Tuesday evening at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Attendees included wealthy individuals, family offices and
endowments, all of whom could invest in the new fund that
requires relatively lower minimum investment. Knight did not
disclose the amount but said it would be significantly lower
than his main fund.
Founded in 2002, Knight Vinke's initial backers included the
California Public Employees' Retirement System.
The firm is known for its activist bets on companies such as
Carrefour, UBS Group and Royal Dutch Shell
and takes concentrated bets on large companies.
The biggest single stock investment in the main fund, for
example, is worth more than $500 million, Knight said without
disclosing the company's name. He said Europe offers a fertile
hunting ground for activist investors who are looking for
changes at companies through consensual approach.
The fund, which will invest in a handful of Knight's high
conviction large-cap stock ideas, will not charge any
performance fee and look to preserve capital by hedging and
holding cash, unlike the main fund which remains invested all
the time.
Knight Vinke's main fund is up about 20 percent so far this
year. By comparison, the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index has gained
4.7 percent.
(Editing by Grant McCool)