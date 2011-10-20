LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Korea National Petroleum's(KNOC) reopening of the Asia G3 offshore dollar market, after its six-week closure, on Wednesday raised hopes that the massive dollar pipeline might get moving with the momentum it possessed in the first half of the year.

Certainly Korea's state-owned oil firm (rated A1/A Moody's/S&P) brought back seemingly long distant memories to regional market players with the execution of the US$1bn Reg S/144a five-year Global led by Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Korea Development Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland.

So we were reminded of how a deal can get covered eight times, print in size, see its initial guidance get iterated in without the order book falling away, and issued at the tight end. And the contraction of the deal from its Treasuries plus 310bp pricing (tightened from an early launch indication last Wednesday morning in Asia of plus 330bp), in to plus 298bp bid in Asia the morning after pricing, also puts the deal firmly in the "pre-crisis" era of the Asia G3 markets as they were in the first half of this year.

If nothing else, the deal's tightening would have been heartening to investors in Asia G3, who are still trying to recover from the horror story that was Kexim's 2021 deal from last month. That ballooned out more than 100bp days after pricing, albeit in the context of collapsing global credit markets.

This experience telegraphed the notion that Asia primary G3 might be a very dangerous arena to get involved in for quite some time, with the received opinion that this view would last among investors over the turn of the year.

Those in the optimist camp who dispute this would point to the following day's trading session in Asia on the KNOC deal. The paper was quoted on a 2bp bid/offer while the majority of this year's G3 dollar Asian issuance trades on a 10bp bid/offer, is a reflection of how enthusiastically liquidity-starved Asia focused market players embraced the deal.

DON'T UNCORK THE CHAMPAGNE JUST YET

But it might yet be too early to uncork the champagne if you're a frustrated Asia DCM banker on the distribution side. KNOC accepted the reality of the need for a steep new issue concession which was put at 43bp yesterday by a banker away from the deal, referencing KNOC's November 2015s, which were trading at Treasuries plus 260bp and G plus 287bp when guidance went out last Wednesday morning. That concession meant KNOC's funding officers had come to terms with the apparent fact that for an Asia G3 primary reopening there would need to be a lot left on the table for investors.

However, most intriguingly, the 20bp tightening from the guidance to the print level without significant book attrition indicates that perhaps the market is less demanding in spread terms than many have thought. Still, it might have a lot to do with KNOC's rarity value, its strategic assets, the Korean government ownership together with a change of control put at par feature should that ownership drop below 51% and its issue size, which pushed the deal over the line.

"This was the right name at the right time at the right price. I'm not convinced it can be replicated by lower quality credits or that the better quality names will pay the absolute spreads just based on secondary levels that they must pay, even if KNOC has shown that the new issue concession need not be ridiculously wide," said a regional syndicate banker.

Whatever the speculation, the KNOC result confirms that sidelined real money is back in play, with 57% of the deal going to fund managers, and that the US bid for Asia is also robust. Some 40% of the deal went Stateside, with Asia taking 44% and the EU 16%, the latter meagre take-up a reflection of the weak Eurozone bank bid in the face of full-scale deleveraging in Europe's banking system. Overall banks took 14% of the KNOC paper, with insurers buying 18%, retail taking 6% and central banks and public institutions the remaining 5%. (Reporting by Jonathan Rogers; editing by Stephen Garton, Alex Chambers)