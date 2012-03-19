NEW YORK/SEOUL, March 19 South Korea state oil
company Korea National Oil Corp is in talks to join a
private equity-led consortium that agreed to buy El Paso Corp's
oil and gas assets for $7.15 billion, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
KNOC is negotiating to participate alongside Apollo Global
Management LLC, Riverstone Holdings LLC and billionaire
Len Blavatnik's Access Industries as a minority investor in the
exploration and production assets, the source said on condition
of anonymity.
Spokespeople for KNOC, El Paso, Apollo, Riverstone and
Access Industries declined to comment.
Kinder Morgan Inc is selling off the business, which
it would have picked up as part of its $21 billion deal to buy
rival El Paso late last year. Because Kinder Morgan was only
interested in El Paso's pipeline assets, it promptly put the E&P
business up for sale, hoping to use the proceeds to reduce the
cost of the original deal.
South Korea depends almost entirely on oil imports. Foreign
companies, encouraged by high crude oil prices and hungry for
the exploration know-how, have been on the hunt for shale
formations across the United States.
