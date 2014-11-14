Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
SEOUL Nov 14 Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), which owns Canada's Harvest Operations Corp, has finalised a sale deal over Harvest's refining subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining Ltd, with SilverRange at C$97.3 million ($85.52 million), South Korea's state-run oil company said in a statement on Friday.
Harvest said in September it had reached an agreement to sell its 100 percent ownership in North Atlantic Refining including the subsidiary's Canadian refining and marketing businesses in Newfoundland to SilverRange Financial Partners LLC (SilverRange) of New York.
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.