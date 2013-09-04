BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
SEOUL, Sept 5 State-owned Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) plans to sell Harvest Operations Corp, its wholly-owned Canada-based subsidiary, a South Korean newspaper cited its CEO as saying on Thursday.
KNOC chief executive Suh Moon-kyu told reporters the state-run oil company had decided to sell Harvest, with three or four parties having shown interest, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.
KNOC bought the Canadian oil and gas trust for $1.7 billion in 2009. Harvest reported a net loss of 720 million Canadian dollars ($686.79 million) in 2012.
A KNOC spokesman said it was considering measures including the sale of Harvest to improve KNOC's financial conditions, although the details of any sale had not been decided.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
