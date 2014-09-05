(Adds detail on buyers and additional background on oil
supplier and refinery history)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 5 A New York-based
commodities merchant bank run by veteran energy traders, Neal
Shear and Kaushik Amin, announced on Friday plans to buy the
aging Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland from South Korea's
state-run oil company.
Korea National Oil Corp said it will sell the
115,000-barrel-per-day refinery to SilverRange Financial
Partners LLC for an undisclosed price following a months-long
search to find a buyer.
The deal also includes 53 gas stations and convenience
stores.
SilverRange is a New York-based merchant bank focused on
energy and natural resources owned by SilverPeak Partners, a
real estate fund with over $12 billion in assets under
management, according to its website.
"(The refinery) is strategically located along Atlantic
crude oil shipping routes and provides access to petroleum
markets in Europe and the U.S. Eastern seaboard," SilverRange
partner Harsh Rameshwar said in the release.
As part of the sale, the new owners have negotiated a new
supply and offtake agreement with BP Plc, ousting
Australia's Macquarie Bank Ltd, a source familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
No other details of the potentially lucrative offtake deal
were available, but losing the deal was likely a blow to the
Australian bank as it continues to build its physical oil
trading operations. It had agreed the offtake with KNOC in
October 2011.
The acquisition is the latest in recent months that has seen
an investor buy refining assets in a bid for a share of the
North American physical oil market just as banks face
unprecedented regulatory scrutiny and struggle with tight
margins.
In June, TrailStone, a start-up commodity merchant backed by
private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, bought a small
refinery and logistics firm in the Pacific Northwest.
HIGH-PROFILE COMEBACK
For Shear and Amin who have a combined 55 years of
experience at some of Wall Street's biggest commodity banks, the
deal marks a return to the energy market. They are both senior
partners at SilverRanch.
This is Shear's first known business venture since the
commodity hedge fund, Higgs Capital Management, he set up and
ran with fellow long-time commodity trader Jean Bourlot closed
in December last year.
Before that, he spent 25 years at Morgan Stanley where he
helped build the firm's commodity trading business until his
departure in 2008. He joined UBS in 2010 for a short time after
working for more than a year at private equity fund Apollo
Global Management.
Both worked at UBS at the same time.
Between 2010 and 2012, Amin was head of fixed income,
currencies and commodities for the Americas at the Swiss bank.
Prior to that, he launched Lehman Bros commodities business
and was chief executive of RBS Sempra Commodities in 2009 before
it was bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TROUBLED HISTORY
Built in the early 1970s, the Come by Chance refinery has
had a troubled history. Since its initial owners went bankrupt,
the refinery changed hands many times before its sale, once for
C$1, to Harvest Energy in 2006. In December 2009, KNOC bought
Harvest's operations.
KNOC said last year it would sell the loss-making refinery
as it moved to boost profits from its international oil and gas
investments. It retains Harvest's oil and gas operations in
Western Canada, which produce about 48,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has agreed to
free SilverRange from liability for pre-existing environmental
contamination at the site while the new owner has committed to
cut the refinery's sulfur-dioxide emissions.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary; Jeanine Prezio,
Catherine Ngai, Jarrett Renshaw and Josephine Mason in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)