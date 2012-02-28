Feb 28 Cable and communications services
provider Knology Inc is looking for potential buyers,
including private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of the company rose as much as 22 percent to a near
five-year high of $19.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
At the stock's Monday's close, Knology had a market value of
about $596 million, but has net debt of $727.2 million on its
books.
Including a transaction premium, the total purchase price
for the company could be around $1.5 billion, the newspaper
said.
Knology was not immediately available for comment.
For 2011, Knology had revenue of $518.6 million, and
adjusted annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of about $187 million.
Total subscribers were under 800,000 for the company at
year-end, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani and Himank Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)