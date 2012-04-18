UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
April 18 Knology Inc said it agreed to be bought by a unit of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a regional cable services provider, for about $750 million.
WOW! will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Knology for $19.75 per share, representing a premium of 9 percent over the stock's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: