April 18 Knology Inc said it agreed to be bought by a unit of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a regional cable services provider, for about $750 million.

WOW! will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Knology for $19.75 per share, representing a premium of 9 percent over the stock's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)