KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait National Petroleum Co
(KNPC) has signed a $6.25 billion loan with international
lenders and export credit agencies (ECAs) to finance its planned
clean fuels project, the company announced on Wednesday.
The loan is the largest ever ECA-backed corporate facility,
the company said in a statement.
The ECAs involved in the financing are Korea Trade Insurance
Corporation (K-Sure), the Export-Import Bank of Korea, SACE,
Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and
Investment Insurance, Atradius Dutch State Business N.V. and UK
Export Finance.
The Japanese ECA loan agreement was signed at the end of
March.
KNPC, advised by NBK Capital, selected a group of 10
international banks to provide the financing under the coverage
of the Korean ECA K-Sure, the Italian SACE, the Dutch Atradius
and the British UK Export Finance.
The banks are HSBC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), BNP
Paribas, Banco Santander, Societe Generale, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA), Natixis, Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank (CA-CIB), Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered
Bank.
Under a $500 million agreement with Nippon Export and
Investment Insurance (Nexi) the company signed a loan with a
club of four banks comprising Sumitomo Mitsui banking
Corporation (SMBC), BTMU, Mizuho bank and HSBC.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Davide Barbuscia;
editing by Jason Neely and Ed Osmond)