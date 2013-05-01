April 30 Eastman Kodak Co expects to emerge from bankruptcy as soon as July as a commercial imaging business.

It said in court documents that it expects to issue new stock to its second-lien note holders, who would control the reorganized Kodak. The company's current shares will be cancelled.

The company did not say how much it expects to pay its unsecured creditors, who are owed as much as $2.2 billion.