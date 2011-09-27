TOKYO, Sept 27 Kobe Steel Ltd , Japan's
No.4 steelmaker, said on Tuesday it was in talks with China's
Anshan Iron and Steel Group to jointly build a plant for
high-strength automotive steel sheets in China, in a bid to tap
growing demand for lighter vehicles there.
Details such as the location and production capacity of the
facility are yet to be set, Kobe Steel said.
China's car production capacity is expected to increase to
30 million units by 2015, according to estimates by the
country's National Development and Reform Commission. China's
car output exceeded 18 million units in 2010.
Bigger rivals Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Holdings
both operate high-end galvanised automotive sheet
plants in China.
