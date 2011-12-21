UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Kobe Steel said on Wednesday it will set up a joint venture company with China's Jiangsu Alcha Aluminium and they will invest about 40 billion yen ($514.54 million) in the venture.
The joint venture will build an aluminum products company that will have annual production of about 200,000 tonnes of products such as auto parts and drinking cans in Mongolia, the statement said.
Kobe Steel will take an 80 percent stake in the joint venture and Jiangsu will take 20 percent. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Created by Chikafumi Hodo)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.