TOKYO Jan 6 Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it plans to book an extraordinary loss of 13.8 billion yen ($179 million) for the October-December third quarter on a slide in the value of its shareholdings.

On a parent-only basis, it said its appraisal loss came to 13.2 billion yen, and it is assessing the impact on its earnings forecast. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)