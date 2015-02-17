(Adds detail, background)

ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkey's Koc Holding appointed a new chief executive on Tuesday, tapping the head of its kitchen appliances business as it looks to boost exports of refrigerators and washing machines.

Levent Cakiroglu was named acting chief executive of Turkey's largest company by revenue and will formally take over on March 31, Koc said in a filing.

Cakiroglu replaces Turgay Durak, who helped build Koc's automotive business.

Koc's businesses range from auto production to energy, with its appliances unit contributed just 10 percent of 2013 revenue, Reuters data showed.

The appliances unit includes Arcelik, which owns brands such as Grundig, and has faced headwinds in Europe where consumer spending continues to suffer.

It has pushed into other emerging markets with a takeover of South Africa's Defy in 2011 and it recently starting construction of a refrigerator plant in Thailand.

Koc Holding shares were down more than 2 percent at 1120 GMT. The company's market value totalled $12.4 billion.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)