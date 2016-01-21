ISTANBUL Jan 21 Mustafa Koc, chairman of Turkey's biggest conglomerate Koc Holding and one of the country's best-known corporate figures, has suffered a heart attack and is being treated in hospital, a hospital official told Reuters on Thursday.

Koc Holding, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from energy to automobiles, accounts for close to 10 percent of Turkey's national output.

"He had a heart attack. The whole cardiology team is working on him," an official at Beykoz state hospital in Istanbul said.

Shares in Koc fell 0.71 percent to 11.18 lira by 0756 GMT, while the main share index was 0.07 percent higher.

