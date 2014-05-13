ISTANBUL May 13 Koc Holding, Turkey's largest company, posted a 24 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 562.1 million lira ($270.12 million).

Sales climbed to 15.7 billion lira from 13.6 billion lira a year ago, the Istanbul-based company said in a filing late on Monday. Revenue from financial businesses was 61.2 million lira.

Koc owns Tupras, Turkey's sole refiner, lender Yapi Kredi and carmaking ventures with Ford and Fiat.

($1 = 2.08 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Miral Fahmy)