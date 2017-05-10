ISTANBUL May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Koc Holding said its first-quarter total revenues surged 59 percent to 22.274 billion lira. ($1 = 3.6241 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)