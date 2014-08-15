ISTANBUL Aug 15 Koc Holding, Turkey's biggest company, said on Monday its second-quarter net income rose 49 percent to 872.4 million lira ($40.5 million).

Sales in the period were 16.5 billion lira, Koc said in an income statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Koc has interests in banking, automotive and white goods, and operates Turkey's sole refiner, Tupras. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)