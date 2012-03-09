ISTANBUL, March 9 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its 2011 net profit rose 22.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.12 billion lira ($1.19 billion).

The company's sales increased 43 percent to 69.8 billion lira in the same period, according to an income statement on the web site of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7758 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)