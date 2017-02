ISTANBUL Oct 18 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding has signed a deal to bid in highway and bridge tenders with a joint group including Malaysian UEM Group Berhad and Turkey's Gozde Girisim, Koc said on Tuesday.

Koc Holding made the statement to the Istanbul Bourse and said the decision on whether to bid in the Turkish highway and bridge tenders, announced by the Privatization Administration on Aug. 25, would be made after evaluations.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)