May 18 KODACO Co., Ltd.:

* Says 14 billion won worth of its 9th convertible bonds have been converted into 6.3 million shares of the company at 2,205 won per share, as of May 18

* Says listing date of June 3 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/G09GDBPt

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)