* Apple: Dispute over 10 patents belongs in district court
* Patents part of 700-patent portfolio that Kodak wants to
sell
* Kodak, lawyer not immediately available for comment
By Jonathan Stempel
June 21 Apple Inc on Thursday asked a
federal judge to move a lawsuit against it by Eastman Kodak Co
to a new court, which could derail the photography
pioneer's plan to quickly sell a large patent portfolio through
the bankruptcy process.
Kodak had sued Apple on Monday, seeking to stop the largest
U.S. company by market value from claiming ownership of 10
patents, including for technology that helps camera owners
preview photographs on LCD screens.
These patents are part of a "digital-capture" portfolio of
more than 700 patents for devices such as digital cameras,
smartphones and tablets.
This portfolio has generated more than $3 billion of revenue
since 2001. Kodak is trying to sell it fast, and remain in
compliance with a $950 million bankruptcy loan.
But in a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
Apple said the dispute should be reviewed by a jury in a federal
district court, not as Kodak wishes by a judge in a federal
bankruptcy court, where there are no juries.
Apple also said that while it is "amenable to a
reasonably-expedited proceeding," it should be in district
court, because a bankruptcy judge lacks the power and expertise
to get involved.
"Kodak wants the bankruptcy court to rule on its claims in a
matter of weeks based on a self-imposed,
artificially-accelerated sale process," Apple said. "No law or
policy permits giving Apple's intellectual property rights such
short shrift."
Chris Veronda, a Kodak spokesman, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Kodak declined
immediate comment.
Privately held FlashPoint Technology Inc, which Apple spun
off in 1996, has also claimed ownership of the 10 disputed
patents, and is also a defendant in the bankruptcy case.
Kodak owns about 10,700 patents overall and has hired Lazard
to help market its digital-capture and digital-imaging patent
portfolio, which together include more than 1,100 patents.
Last week, Kodak said it expected to auction the patents in
early August, with a winning bidder announced by Aug. 13.
Kodak is based in Rochester, New York. It filed for Chapter
11 protection on Jan. 19. Apple is based in Cupertino,
California.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York)