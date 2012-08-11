Aug 10 As Eastman Kodak Co's patent
auction draws to a close, the bankrupt photography company has
only received lowball bids for the patents that it believes are
worth $2.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
unnamed sources.
All offers for Kodak's 1,100 digital patents, for which
Apple Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
are reportedly bidding, have come in significantly
below the $500 million mark, the Journal said.
Bankrupt Kodak is selling the patents in order to repay
creditors. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in
January after failing to keep up as consumers and rivals shifted
to digital photography from film photography.
"Our patent auction is a complex and dynamic process, and is
very much ongoing," Kodak spokeswoman Stefanie Goodsell told
Reuters.
"We and all participants are still bound by the court order
on confidentiality and cannot comment prior to an outcome."
The auction process is expected to continue through the
weekend and Kodak lawyers are due to present the bids to the
bankruptcy court on Monday at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), according
to bid procedures.
The photographic film pioneer, which had tried to
restructure to become a seller of consumer products such as
cameras, had obtained a $950 million bankruptcy loan from
Citigroup and is expected to pay that off from the proceeds.