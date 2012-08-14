NEW YORK Aug 13 Eastman Kodak
extended its patent auction on Monday, saying it would not
announce a winner as planned because it was still in discussions
with bidders.
Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy in January, said in a
statement that the auction was ongoing. It declined to comment
further, citing confidentiality agreements.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the
length of the extension. The company said it expected later on
Monday to submit regulatory filings revealing more information
about its business, including financial projections.
Kodak, which has lost more than $600 million so far this
year, began an auction of 1,100 digital patents last Wednesday.
It had been scheduled to designate a winner on Monday ahead of a
Manhattan Federal Bankruptcy court hearing on Aug. 20.
The company, a photography pioneer that has been unable to
adapt to the shift to digital imaging, would use the money from
the sale to pay back investors. It has borrowed nearly $700
million in bankruptcy financing.
It is unclear how much the patent sale will raise. The Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday that Apple Inc,
Google Inc and Microsoft Corp made bids, but
they were significantly below Kodak's estimates for the patents'
value. Kodak said early in 2012 that an outside firm had
estimated the value of the portfolio at $2.2 billion to $2.6
billion.
Kodak's digital patents were grouped into two lots - one of
700 patents and another of 400. They have been for sale for more
than a year, but the sale was complicated by the bankruptcy and
lawsuits over the ownership and authenticity of the patents. It
is in the midst of litigation with several companies, including
Apple, Samsung and Research in Motion Ltd.
Kodak has said it wants to be out of bankruptcy by early
2013. To stick to that timeline, it will need to present a
bankruptcy reorganization plan towards the end of this year.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Monday, Kodak said it would continue with plans outlined in
January to grow its consumer inkjet and digital printing
sectors.
The filing said Kodak would also push to increase its
presence in the industrial packaging industry worldwide.
The company outlook said Kodak expects to bring down
operating expenses through 2014 by 40 percent, while revenues
will decline only about 20 percent over the same period.
The case is in Re: Eastman Kodak Co. et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.