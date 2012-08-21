Aug 20 A New York hedge fund that owns bonds of
bankrupt Eastman Kodak has asked the U.S. Trustee to
probe the company's patent auction because it was concerned
about the "unusually secretive" bidding process, Bloomberg
reported.
Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy in January, began selling
1,100 digital patents in early August and extended the auction
last week, citing ongoing discussions with bidders. The company
would use the proceeds to pay back investors after borrowing
nearly $700 million in bankruptcy financing.
Esopus Creek Value Series Fund LP, holder of Kodak's 9.75
percent senior secured notes, said press reports about two lead
bidders, Apple Inc and Google Inc, joining
forces led the fund "to be concerned as to the integrity of the
bidding process," Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from the
fund to Tracy Hope Davis, the U.S. trustee who supervises
bankruptcies in the New York region.
Google could not be reached for comment by telephone outside
U.S. business hours, while Apple spokesman Steve Dowling did not
immediately reply to calls and an email seeking comment.
"The auction procedures were approved by the court. These
include confidentiality for all parties, as we are mindful,"
Kodak spokesman Christopher Veronda said in an email, when asked
to comment on Esopus Creek's reported request for a probe into
the patent sale.
Esopus Creek and the office of the U.S. trustee could not be
immediately reached for comment outside usual business hours.