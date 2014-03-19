(Corrects paragraph 3 to show that sales at graphics, entertainment and commercial business fell 12 pct to $396 mln, not 47 pct to $519 mln)

March 19 Eastman Kodak Co, the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to a decline in its motion picture film business.

The company said revenue fell to $607 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $739 million, a year earlier.

Sales at its graphics, entertainment and commercial films business fell 12 percent to $396 million.

Net loss narrowed to $63 million from $402 million.

The company's shares closed at $27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)