Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
March 19 Eastman Kodak Co, the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to a decline in its motion picture film business.
The company said revenue fell to $607 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $739 million, a year earlier.
Sales at its graphics, entertainment and commercial films business fell 12 percent to $396 million.
Net loss narrowed to $63 million from $402 million.
The company's shares closed at $27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise