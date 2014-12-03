Dec 2 Whiting Petroleum Corp
shareholders approved the company's all-stock buyout of Kodiak
Oil and Gas Corp on Wednesday, a deal that will make
Whiting the largest oil producer in North Dakota.
Votes representing about 79 percent of Whiting's shares were
cast, and of that, roughly 99 percent approved the deal, Whiting
said in a statement.
Separately, Kodiak shareholders met and approved the sale,
with votes representing about 78 percent of the company's shares
cast, with about 97 percent of that voting in favor.
The deal still requires approval from the Supreme Court of
British Columbia, which Whiting expects to receive on Thursday.
The deal between the companies, both based in Denver, is
expected to close by Monday.
The final value of the all-stock deal will reflect share
prices on the day of closing, though the buyout is now far
cheaper than the $3.8 billion value when the deal was first
announced.
Shares of Kodiak are down 51 percent and shares of Whiting
are down 49 percent since the deal was unveiled on July 13.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)