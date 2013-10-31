BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Oct 31 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp, which drills for oil and natural gas in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped nearly nine times due to a surge in production.
The company posted net income of $31.2 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with $3.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue more than doubled to $299.6 million.
Kodiak said earlier this month that its third-quarter average sales volumes jumped 54 percent.
Kodiak's largest shareholders include hedge funds Paulson & Co and Citadel Investment Group LLC.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.