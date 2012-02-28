* Q4 loss $0.15/shr vs est profit $0.09/shr
* Q4 rev up 399 pct to $55 million
* Shares down 5 pct post-mkt
Feb 28 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp
posted a surprise quarterly loss on higher costs as it expanded
oil and gas operations and operated rig count .
The oil and gas company's net loss widened to $33.8 million,
or 15 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose five-fold to $55 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 9 cents
per share, on revenue of $59.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating expenses rose over three-fold to $36.8
million.
Shares of the company, which have gained about 46 percent of
its value in last one year, were trading down 5 percent in
post-market trade. They closed at $10.32 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)