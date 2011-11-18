Nov 18 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp KOG.N on Friday sold $650 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Key Bank, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP AMT $650 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 650 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS