May 14 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. on Monday added $150 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million.

RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo, and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP. AMT $150 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104 FIRST PAY 06/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.234 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS