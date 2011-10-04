SEOUL Oct 4 The Thai and Kazakh central banks have been spotted buying South Korean won bonds in recent days, several industry sources in Seoul with knowledge of foreign trading activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said a bond fund run by U.S. company Franklin Templeton also purchased a large amount of South Korean won bonds on Sept. 30, days after talk of its heavy selloff sparked concerns about capital flight. (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)