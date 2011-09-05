* FY pretax profit $26 mln vs $18.1 mln last year
* FY rev up 12 pct
* Sees 8-10 pct revenue growth in current FY
Sept 5 Kofax Plc posted a higher
full-year profit even as revenue growth in the second half of
the year slowed due to longer sales cycles and decision making,
and the company said it expected these challenges to continue.
However, Kofax, which is working towards an initial public
offering in the United States and an eventual dual listing, said
it conservatively expects an 8-10 percent growth in total
revenue for the current fiscal year.
"We significantly overachieved in the first half of the
year. However, late in the second half, the license growth was
dampened by deteriorating market conditions which led to
underperformance," Chief Financial Officer Jamie Arnold said in
a statement.
License revenue at the company, which specialises in
software used in scanning and for automating business operations
such as processing invoices, fell to 48 percent of total revenue
compared with 51 percent last year.
Total revenue was up 12 percent at $243.9 million.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, Kofax posted a pretax
profit of $26 million, compared with $18.1 million a year ago.
Shares of the Irvine, California-based company closed at 331
pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)