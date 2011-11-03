* Says to cut more than 60 jobs in EMEA

* Sees $4 mln charge in current quarter

* Trims FY revenue outlook

Nov 3 Kofax Plc said it will cut more than 60 jobs in its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations, and the UK-based business support service provider lowered its 2012 outlook as software license revenue in the region fell.

The company said it now expected full-year revenue growth in the low single digits, down from an 8-10 percent growth it expected earlier.

"We are concerned about the continuing uncertainty and deteriorating economic environment throughout much of EMEA... we expect these challenges to continue or worsen...," Chief Executive Officer Reynolds Bish said in a statement.

Software license revenue fell 4 percent to $24.3 million in the first quarter.

Kofax would take a charge of about $4 million in the December quarter related to the restructuring of its EMEA sales organization, but expects annual savings of about $8.6 million beginning in December 2012.

According the company's website, it has more than 1,000 employees in 30 countries.

Shares of Kofax, which is working towards an initial public offering in the United States and an eventual dual listing, closed at 271 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)