(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 6 Kofax has bought Northern Ireland-based business process management software firm Singularity for up to $48.1 million in cash, in a deal that it said would expand its market.

Kofax, a British business support service provider, said the acquisition would add about $8 million of revenue in the year to end-June 2012.

It is expected to be slightly dilutive on an adjusted core earnings basis this year, it said, but would be accretive afterwards.

Last month Kofax said it would cut more than 60 jobs as it lowered its 2012 outlook for software license revenue growth on concerns about the economic situation in Europe. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Lorraine Turner)