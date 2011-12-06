(Adds details)
LONDON Dec 6 Kofax has bought
Northern Ireland-based business process management software firm
Singularity for up to $48.1 million in cash, in a deal that it
said would expand its market.
Kofax, a British business support service provider, said the
acquisition would add about $8 million of revenue in the year to
end-June 2012.
It is expected to be slightly dilutive on an adjusted core
earnings basis this year, it said, but would be accretive
afterwards.
Last month Kofax said it would cut more than 60 jobs as it
lowered its 2012 outlook for software license revenue growth on
concerns about the economic situation in Europe.
