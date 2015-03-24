* $11/shr offer represents 46.7 pct premium to Kofax Tuesday
close
* Lexmark suspends share buybacks for 18-24 months
March 24 Lexmark International Inc,
known for its printers, said it would buy Kofax Ltd in
an about $1 billion deal that would double the size of its
enterprise software business.
Kofax shares were up 45.5 percent at $10.91 in extended
trading on Tuesday, just shy of Lexmark's $11 per share cash
offer. Lexmark shares rose 8 percent.
PC and printer makers have struggled in the recent past as
companies reduced printing to cut costs and consumers shifted to
mobile devices from PCs.
Hewlett-Packard Co plans to separate its computer
and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services
operations this year.
Xerox Corp has also increasingly focused on IT
services to make up for the falling sales of its copiers and
printers.
Lexmark divested its inkjet printer business in 2013 and has
since boosted its enterprise software business.
The Kofax deal will help the company's Perceptive Software
business achieve its revenue target of $500 million in 2016,
Lexmark said.
The business makes software to scan everything from
spreadsheets to medical images and provides services to banking,
healthcare, insurance and retail companies. It contributed about
8 percent to Lexmark's revenue in 2014 and has grown at more
than 30 percent in the past two years.
Kofax provides data services to the financial, insurance and
healthcare companies such as Citigroup Inc, Metlife Inc
and Humana Inc.
Lexmark said it expects the deal to "significantly" expand
operating margins in its enterprise software business, which
would now be worth about $700 million. It will also add about 10
cents per share to the company's adjusted profit in 2015.
Lexington, Kentucky-based Lexmark, which expects to close
the deal in the second quarter of 2015, said it would suspend
share repurchases until it pays off its short-term debt in 18-24
months.
Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Lexmark, while
Lazard is the financial adviser to Kofax.
Lexmark reported $3.7 billion in adjusted revenue in 2014.
Kofax, headquartered in Irvine, California, reported $297
million in adjusted revenue in the year ended June 2014.
