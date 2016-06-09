UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, June 9 Australian online electronic retailer Kogan on Thursday announced an offer of new shares at A$1.80 each for its A$50 million ($37.50 million) initial public offering.
The majority of funds raised will be used for growth capital, including investment in new products and categories as well as marketing, it said in a statement.
Current shareholders - founder & CEO Ruslan Kogan and COO & CFO David Shafer - will retain about 69.2 percent of Kogan.com, it added. ($1 = 1.3333 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources