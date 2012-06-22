SEOUL, June 22 State-run Korea Gas Corp will invest 805 billion won ($699 million) to fully own KOGAS Prelude Pty Ltd so as to participate in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas project in Australia, KOGAS reported to the stock market on Friday.

South Korea's economy ministry said last August that KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, would acquire a 10 percent stake in the Prelude project by Royal Dutch Shell Plc . ($1 = 1151.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ron Popeski)