By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Nov 29 South Korea's Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is running into difficulty procuring spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to high prices, the head of the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG said on Friday.

The state-run gas company is considering lowering the proportion of LNG imports it buys on the spot market, Jang Seok-hyo, president and CEO of KOGAS told Reuters on the sidelines of a South Korea and Canada gas forum.

Seoul is striving to ensure stable power supplies for the winter because of a lack of nuclear power, which accounts for a third of the country's total power supply.

"It is not easy to get spot cargoes for power generation. It is hard. Prices are problematic," Jang said.

Asia's fourth-largest economy faces severe power shortages again this winter due to cuts in nuclear power after a corruption scandal that started in late 2012.

The cuts in the country's nuclear capacity will boost demand for fuels such as LNG and coal for power generation.

LNG spot prices in Asia are running at about $19 per mmBTU, their highest since mid-February LNG-AS.

As it tries to procure extra cargoes from the spot market, South Korea faces stiff competition from China, which is facing a domestic gas shortage and has stepped up buying of LNG to ensure heating fuel demand is met.

Japan, the world's largest LNG buyer, which is using gas-fired power to replace a large portion of the nuclear power capacity it lost after the Fukushima disaster, has also snapped up cargoes.

Asked about next year, Jang said its demand forecast had not been finalised yet, but he noted that gas demand in the Asian country had been growing by at least 500,000 to 1 million tonnes per year.

Jang said this year's demand was expected to be nearly 40 million tonnes. He added that KOGAS was considering lowering spot procurement of its total gas imports, without elaborating.

"It is always hard to estimate exact natural gas demand as it depends on power generators' demand and it varies, depending on which fuel-based power plants are more operated," he said.

South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG importer after Japan, shipped in 32.65 million tonnes of LNG in the first 10 months of this year, up 13 percent from a year before.

KOGAS is importing nearly 30 million tonnes per year of LNG through 2018 under medium- and long-term contracts, the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea has said, quoting KOGAS data in a document released in August.

Earlier this month, the government said it would cut taxes on LNG, propane and kerosene consumption starting in 2014 as part of its efforts to encourage both industry and households to use alternative fuel sources to electricity.

Of the country's 23 nuclear reactors, six are offline, including three shut since late May because they need to replace cables supplied with fake certificates.

Industry data shows South Korea's peak demand will hit a record high of more than 81,000 megawatts (MWs) this winter, about 5,000 MWs lower than total supply capacity.

As of 2012, nuclear plants accounted for 26 percent of total generating capacity, according to energy ministry data, although it typically accounts for about a third of power generation while only accounting for about 3-4 percent of energy costs.

Coal made up about 31 percent and LNG 26 percent of power generation capacity last year. (Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul and Rebekah Kebede in Perth; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alan Raybould)