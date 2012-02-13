SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it would
import 36.46 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The amount, equivalent to 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas, is slightly lower than last year's imports of 36.72 million
tonnes, according to customs data.
KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South
Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock
exchange that it expected to post 211 billion won ($187.75
million) in net profit for this year.
($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)