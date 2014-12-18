SEOUL Dec 18 A South Korean district court said on Thursday it had rejected an arrest warrant application against the president and chief executive of Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo.

The court said in a note that it had dismissed the application as "it needs to guarantee a defence right and there is no concern that he will flee or destroy evidence". (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Pravin Char)