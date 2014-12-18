UPDATE 1-Arctic ice sets new record low for winter -scientists
* Arctic sea ice lowest maximum extent in 38 years -U.S. center
SEOUL Dec 18 A South Korean district court said on Thursday it had rejected an arrest warrant application against the president and chief executive of Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo.
The court said in a note that it had dismissed the application as "it needs to guarantee a defence right and there is no concern that he will flee or destroy evidence". (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Arctic sea ice lowest maximum extent in 38 years -U.S. center
BRAZIL'S AG MINISTER SAYS MEAT INDUSTRY WILL SUFFER DIP IN MARKET SHARE OF AROUND 10 PERCENT BECAUSE OF SCANDAL
PRAGUE, March 22 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's biggest minority shareholder said it will take legal action against the company's acquisition of chemicals company Spolana.