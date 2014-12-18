GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on doubts over Trump policies, gold rallies
Dec 18 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for the president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A court is reviewing the arrest warrant application by the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, a spokesman for the office said. The court's decision will be available late on Thursday, he said.
Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.
A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the case, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TEPIC, Mexico, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the heart of Honduras' notorious "Dry Corridor", the most important harvest for farmer Daniel Cruz Castro is rainwater. The construction of a reservoir and irrigation system means he no longer worries the soil will become parched and the crops his family depends on will shrivel.
NEW DELHI, March 22 India approved a policy on Wednesday allowing extra time to contractors of old blocks to unlock oil and gas reserves of more than 426 million barrels, worth over $21 billion, as it seeks to cut its dependence on imports.