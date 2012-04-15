NEW YORK, April 15 Shares of Kohl's Corp
could rise as the department store operator boosts on-line sales
and rewards shareholders with dividends and share repurchases,
according to an article in the April 16 edition of Barron's.
Shares of Kohl's have largely missed this year's rally in
retailers' stocks and recently traded at just 9.4 times expected
earnings, well below historic levels, Barron's said.
Kohl's is opening fewer new stores this year and is focusing
instead on online sales, which grew by 40 percent last year and
could grow by a similar amount this year, the article said.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; editing by Gunna Dickson)