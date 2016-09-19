Sept 19 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
said it would hire more than 69,000 extra workers in the
United States for the holiday selling season, the same as last
year.
Kohl's, which has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, said
the seasonal workers would be added in its distribution and
e-commerce fulfillment centers as well as in its credit
operations.
The company last year hired more than 69,000 workers for the
holiday season - up about 3 percent from 2014.
Kohl's said the seasonal hiring started last month, adding
that it expects most jobs to be filled by mid-November.
Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and
generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the selling
season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into
early January.
Target Corp said last week that it would hire 70,000
workers in its stores for the season, also the same number as
last year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)